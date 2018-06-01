This is how one golf club is celebrating Pride

Oxford Golf Club has backed the Oxford Pride festival – a celebration of Oxfordshire’s LGBTQ community – by placing a rainbow-themed flag in every hole on its course.

This may be the most overt support of LGBTQ issues by a UK golf club since events such as ‘Pride’ started in the 1970s.

“All 18 holes on the historic course now proudly display the dazzling Pride flag to celebrate the diversity of the Oxfordshire community,” said a spokesman for the club.

The Oxford Pride theme this year is ‘True Colours’, which aims to raise awareness and inclusivity of LGBTQ people.

Oxford Golf Club selected Oxford Pride as one of its community and charity partners and unveiled the eye-catching flags to celebrate the partnership. Oxford Golf Club has also provided a prize for Oxford Pride’s annual raffle and had had a presence at the 10 day-long festival, which started in late May.

Stephen Nicholson, Oxford Golf Club general manager and The Golf Business contributor, said: “The flags look fantastic and everyone is talking about them. The response has been so positive that we’ll probably keep them up beyond the festival. We are proud to back Oxford Pride as one of our new community partners.

“We’re working hard to ensure Oxford Golf Club is an active part of the Oxfordshire community and we’re pleased to have partnered with an important and inspiring organisation that is so active across the county.”

Oxford Pride chair, Paul McGinn, said: “Oxford Golf Club’s support has been simply fantastic and it’s quite humbling. The partnership is enabling us to reach even more people across Oxfordshire and help us encourage people to have the confidence to be who they want to be and live their True Colours. Oxford Golf Club has such an inspiring sense of community and we’re grateful for their support; the flags look amazing.”

Oxford Golf Club is the oldest course in Oxfordshire and features a Harry Colt designed 18-hole course, putting green, practice area and coaching school for adults and juniors.