Golf club manager raises £15k for children’s hospices

The general manager at Thorpeness Hotel and Golf Club in Suffolk has helped raise £15,079 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) via a golf day and fundraising dinner.

Brad McLean holds the annual event in memory of his son, Stanley, who died aged 18 months from heart complications.

This year’s event was the sixth Stanley McLean memorial golf day and attracted 33 teams from across Norfolk and Suffolk as well as sponsorship from recruitment agency Seven Resourcing.

EACH cares for 360 children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the region, and supports 440 family members.

The fundraising dinner was held in Thorpeness Country Club and included an auction with golfers bidding for French golf holidays, VIP racing experiences and the opportunity to play at some of the UK’s best golf courses.

Victoria Matthews, EACH Suffolk corporate fundraiser, said: “It was a great day. All the teams enjoyed themselves and can be proud they’ve contributed to raising such a significant amount in memory of Stanley McLean. EACH would like to say a massive thank you to Brad McLean, Thorpeness Golf Club and sponsors Seven Resourcing, as well as all the 33 teams who took part.”

Stanley was born on January 2, 2011. He had a heart condition called tetraology of fallots, further complicated by a missing pulmonary valve. He underwent surgery at eight days old and again at five months. Further surgery followed in July 2012 after a routine check showed the conduit in his heart was narrowing. Complications occurred during surgery and sadly Stanley died.

His parents, Brad and Debbie McLean, received bereavement counselling from EACH and have since become stalwart fundraisers for both the regional charity and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) – where Stanley spent months of his life – having set up the Stanley McLean Trust that had raised over an incredible £110,000 before this most recent golf day.

Brad said: “Having used the services of EACH and now being involved as an EACH trustee, I understand first-hand the amazing work they do. Every year we step back and are incredibly grateful for all the support of golf clubs, members and businesses all across the UK who donate prizes, sponsor and play in Stanley’s golf day.

“We can think of no better way to remember our little boy than to give just a small amount back to a place that helped us during our most difficult time and continues every day to do the same for so many families in East Anglia.”

For more information about the charity go to www.each.org.uk.