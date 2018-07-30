In their own words: Nick Pink

The CEO of England Golf explains how golf clubs can benefit by tapping into the services the organisation offers.

Good communication is vital to good business and I’m delighted to have this new opportunity to tell you what’s going on at England Golf and how we are supporting clubs to grow the game. But good communication is also a two-way process and I will welcome your feedback and look forward to hearing your comments to help us work better, together.

That theme is reflected out in the wider golfing community where we have established a network of ‘Club Support Officers’. I hope you’ve met yours! These officers provide clubs with a personal point of contact with England Golf and they are dedicated to gaining a better understanding of the needs of clubs and to providing tailored support. The officers also act as a conduit for other golfing bodies by passing on information. If you haven’t met your officer, find out who to contact at www.englandgolf.org/clubsupportofficers.

In the last 12 months, we’ve visited 1,200 clubs and made a total of 4,500 visits, which is a strong start and something we plan to build on. Even better, over 700 clubs have responded to a survey and given us positive feedback, so we’re confident we’re providing a relevant service.

It really is tailor made. For example we can help clubs to understand their local market and show them where they can find potential golfers and members. We can also help them to understand their customers and to provide them with the golfing experience they want. That might mean making changes to the course and clubhouse to make them more customer friendly. We can help!

We also support clubs by connecting them with other golfing bodies. Whatever the issue, whether it’s related, say, to their professional or to junior golf, we make sure they are put in touch with the right partner or organisation.

Looking after the customer is at the heart of everything we do and it’s why we have created another network, specifically to support clubs. This network of preferred partners offers a wide range of products and services. It includes advice on legal matters, health and safety issues, disabled access, customer service and flexible memberships, while our newest partner offers business finance. This network is proving very successful and offering real benefits to clubs. For example, one of our partners, a buying group, has helped clubs save over £340,000 in the last nine months. As you can tell, our aim is to be very relevant to clubs. Our resources include the recently relaunched Get into Golf campaign, which has a bold, modern look that’s designed to get it noticed. Hundreds of clubs are using the website to promote their beginner activities and grow the game and I hope your club is among then. If not find out more at www.getintogolf.org.

Until next time.

To find out more about how England Golf can support your club, visit www.englandgolf.org