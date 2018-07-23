Norfolk golf club reports growth in visitors from Benelux

A golf club based in Norwich has said that it has experienced a significant growth in the number of visitors from central and northern Europe, especially The Netherlands and Belgium, this year.

Improved transport links, the weak pound and the growth of golf in those countries are thought to play a role, while the relatively more equal ratio of male to female golfers in the Benelux countries compared to the UK means the visitors have included families – a key demographic many golf clubs are trying to tap into.

The four-star Dunston Hall was commenting on visitor numbers in the first six months of 2018.

The golf resort lies just 45 miles north of the ferry port of Harwich, as the seagull flies, and bosses at the hotel believe the frequency of ferries from there to the Hook of Holland and its close proximity are the likely reasons behind the trend.

General manager Andrew Blyth explained: “The trend showed up in a recent visitor survey we carried out over a period of months. We knew there was an increase in the number of visitors from northern Europe, primarily Belgium and Holland, but it was only once we drilled down into the survey details that it emerged so many were coming into Harwich, staying and playing golf here, before heading north to continue their golfing odyssey.

“I understand, from director of golf Tom Turner, that golf is growing in popularity in the Netherlands and Belgium, so maybe that’s why more and more people from that country are choosing to visit these shores – and to stay and play at Dunston Hall. Certainly it is noticeable that the number of female visitors golfing here from those two countries is of a higher ratio than domestically. Whatever the reasons, we are delighted to welcome them.”

According to KPMG’s 2017 report on golf participation in Europe, The Netherlands has more than 400,000 registered golfers and is one of the fastest growing countries for golf participation in Europe. The country has, for example, more than twice as many members of clubs than Scotland has, but less than half the number of golf courses (250 in The Netherlands and 578 in Scotland).

Belgium is also seeing a rise in participation and has more than 60,000 registered golfers spread across 76 golf courses. In comparison, Wales has 45,000 members of golf clubs and 149 golf clubs.