This is what golf clubs in the UK look like at the moment

These screenshots from UK golf clubs’ social media accounts demonstrate what a prolonged period of hot and dry weather can do Britain’s green golf courses.

Almost all of these golf courses were a lush green colour in early June.

Since then, with minimal rainfall and hot weather almost every day, golf clubs across the county have been struggling to maintain their courses and the green has turned brown.

However, most golf clubs do not believe that the change in colour will lead to any significant problems.

For example, Mark Laing, manager of Bromsgrove Golf Club in Worcestershire, said: “The fairways are looking like a baron desert.

“We are not overly concerned for the course condition as a small amount of rain in the next few weeks should aid the recent problems.”

Like many golf clubs, a temporary smoking ban has been introduced to Bromsgrove’s course because of the dryness of the grass and waste collections have increased in case items lead to fires starting.

One member added: “The condition of the fairways are not ideal, however they remain playable and you certainly cannot expect much more given the conditions.

“The greens remain well looked after.”

Many golf clubs also use chemicals on the greens to retain moisture at the roots, ensuring the greens are in a healthy state.

Several golf clubs have also expressed concern about the fire risk that dry grassland poses.

There have been reports of fires. For example, more than 30 firefighters were called to tackle a wildfire on a golf course in Edinburgh.

Emergency crews were called to Mortonhall Golf Course shortly after 11.20pm on Thursday.

Gorse and bushes were on fire on Braid Hills, sending smoke billowing for miles.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We are not yet sure on the cause of the fire so we don’t know if it’s suspicious yet.

“An investigation will be carried out.”