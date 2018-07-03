Tingdene offers golf clubs to view its range of luxury lodges and hotel accommodation

Tingdene Homes successfully launched its state-of-the-art holiday lodge last month under THL Modular branding.

The ‘Loft’ is a brand new, modular building, designed and constructed by Tingdene Homes, which has been specifically developed for the leisure and tourism sector.

The lodge makes the perfect addition to any golf course or resort. The cedar-clad exterior blends in with surrounding greenery and the ease with which the holiday home can be sited means that there is very little downtime for the course. A home can be delivered and ready for the rental market in as little as seven days!

As a result of this, modular construction is on the rise with 40 per cent less cost, 60 per cent less time and 70 per cent fewer defects due to being built within a factory controlled environment leading to exceptionally high-quality control standards.

This luxury holiday space has stunning features including a spiral staircase, bi-folding doors and Brise Soleil to enhance the A-frame roof section. All THL Modular builds can be built to meet the characteristics of the client’s brief and can be flexible in size, shape and design. This revolutionary design is built to UK building regulations and is LABC approved, allowing the structure to be utilised as a leisure home, hotel or even a café or clubhouse.

The ‘Loft’ is a perfect means of diversifying revenue streams for those with the vision and imagination to take their business model to the next level. With the recent boom in staycations and lodge holidays, it’s the perfect time to make an investment in the leisure market.

Golf club managers, owners and committee members are now being invited to view the Loft at the Tingdene Visitor & Design Centre in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

If you would like to book a viewing, have any questions, or would like some further information, please call 01933 230 130 or click here.

Or download Tingdene’s brochure here.