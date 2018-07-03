‘Women and Girls’ Golf Week’ to take place in the UK

A special awareness week for women’s and girls’ golf is to take place across Great Britain and Ireland later between late July and early August.

Inspired by England Golf, the week, in which women and girls will speak out about why they love golf and what they get from the sport, also has the support of Scottish Golf, Wales Golf and the Irish Ladies Golf Union.

It is designed to unite the golf industry behind the aim of growing the women and girls’ game.

The organisations will tell the stories of women and girls who are involved in many different ways in golf. The aim is to create noise across their social media channels and websites, with women and girl golfers everywhere invited to join the conversation using the #WhyIGolf hashtag.

Clubs will also be able to get involved by promoting participation activities they are running for women and girls, such as Get into Golf, New2Golf, Girls Golf Rocks and ThisGirlGolfs.

The week has been timed to coincide with the buzz created by the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes (August 2-5), where an all-female group of PGA professionals will be offering free taster lessons to beginners. The English Under-18 Girls’ Open championship is also taking place that week at East Devon.

Wales Golf chief executive Richard Dixon welcomed the initiative, saying: “The growth of the women’s and girls’ game is a key focus of our strategy ‘Everyone’s Game, Anywhere’.

“We are fully committed in our ambition to improve gender balance and inclusiveness throughout the game in Wales.

“Involvement in this collaborative campaign will enable us all to inspire more women and girls to get involved, either through playing socially or competitively, or through the many career or volunteering opportunities available.”

Each day of Women and Girls’ Golf Week will have a specific theme. Look out for stories on:

Monday 30 July: Careers – women working in different areas of the industry.

Tuesday 31 July: Volunteers – the hidden heroes of the game.

Wednesday 1 August: Health and wellbeing – celebrity endorsers who love the sport.

Thursday 2 August: Performance – opportunities for young, aspiring players.

Friday 3 August: Participation – focus on participation programmes nationwide.

Saturday 4 August: Championships – key events and the pathways for progression.

Sunday 5 August: Round-up – highlights from the week.

The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter was recently launched with the aim of inspiring an industry-wide commitment to a more inclusive culture, enabling women and girls to flourish and reach their potential at all levels of the sport.

With increased participation in golf by women and girls identified as a tremendous growth opportunity for the sport, this year has seen a notable rise in the number of dedicated participation initiatives and coaching activities being delivered by leading golfing bodies to encourage more women, girls and families into the game and convert them into club membership.