100 members of Scottish golf club raise funds for cancer charity

More than 100 members of Loudoun Gowf Club, near Kilmarnock, have taken part in a HowDoWeBEATIt competition to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK (PCUK).

The 109-year-old club has witnessed more sign-ups to HowDoWeBEATIt – the competition run in association with PCUK – than any other club in the UK and Ireland. The club’s 108 participants have already raised £620 for the charity and HowDidiDo officials hope their efforts will inspire other clubs to try to raise the bar even higher.

After signing up with a minimum £5 donation, golfers – who receive the iconic Prostate Cancer UK Man of Men logo alongside their name on the website – simply log their scores with HowDidiDo in the normal fashion, with their best ‘eclectic’ round, between April and September 30, calculated automatically by the HowDidiDo system.

HowDidiDo spokesman Barry Dyett, chairman of Yumax Media, explained: “Loudoun Gowf Club has really embraced the concept and is also selling PCUK pin badges at the club to raise further funds. The next highest entry from one club is 37 members, which makes you realise how pro-active Loudoun has been.

“We hope their efforts will inspire other clubs to do likewise; if every HowDidiDo-registered golf club had 10 members sign up, it would raise £90,000 for PCUK – a substantial amount I’m sure everyone would agree.”

Three months into the competition and the number of participants has already exceeded last year’s figure – with 5,097 golfers raising £34,915 – as the contest establishes itself as one of the largest golf participation competitions in the UK.

And the prizes are worth winning too, with the best 16 eclectic cards over a six-month period earning the golfer a place in a two-day grand final at the stunning Castle Stuart in the Scottish Highlands, where they will enjoy two rounds of competition golf and two nights’ complimentary accommodation courtesy of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

All money raised via the competition – and its various associated events – will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK as the charity fights back against a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes.

HowDidiDo is Europe’s largest online golfing community, with more than half-a-million club golfers, from 1,800-plus registered clubs across the UK and Ireland, using the website regularly. It holds data from in excess of 53 million rounds of golf, along with the handicaps, results and scores of more than 1,300,000 UK golf club members.

More than 547,000 golfers currently use the website, while in excess of 1,800 golf clubs currently use the HowDidiDo system – courtesy of their use of Club Systems International software. HowDidiDo allows members to analyse their game and compare performance with other players, at their own club or across the entire HowDidiDo network and is rapidly becoming the largest online, social golfing hub in the world, with new, engaging and exciting content for golfers everywhere to enjoy. It is also used for official CONGU handicapping and competition results.