Appointment: New greenkeeping director for St Andrews Links

St Andrews Links – the ‘Home of Golf’ – has appointed Sandy Reid as its new director of greenkeeping, one of the most prestigious roles in golf course management in the world.

An experienced figure in the greenkeeping industry, Reid will make the move from Carnoustie Golf Links where he has worked as links superintendent since 2012.

St Andrews Links chief executive Euan Loudon said: “We are delighted to welcome Sandy to the Home of Golf. He has an outstanding track record at Carnoustie Golf Links, as evidenced by the wonderful condition of the Championship Course for the 147th Open Championship this summer.

“Sandy has a great deal of experience of operating within a multi-faceted golf venue such as ours and shares our commitment to delivering unique and memorable experiences to every golfer. He is passionate about the game of golf and is committed to delivering the highest quality results in golf course maintenance and improvements to all our courses, operations and staff.”

Reid originally hails from Blair Atholl and trained at Elmwood College in Fife before starting his career at Letham Grange. He joined Carnoustie Golf Links in 1997, becoming head greenkeeper of the Championship Course in 2005.

Mr Reid said: “I am extremely honoured and excited to be joining the hard working and dedicated team at the Home of Golf.

“St Andrews Links is the pre-eminent public golf complex in the world and I hope to play a small part in ensuring that it continues to deliver excellence to all golfers and visitors who come to the Home of Golf.”

Over the last decade St Andrews Links has continued to make major investments in its facilities and services. In addition to maintaining seven public courses, St Andrews Links is now home to three clubhouses, five shops and the Golf Academy. It employs just over 400 people in the high season with almost 230,000 rounds of golf played on the six 18-hole courses in 2017.

Reid’s appointment arose following the retirement of incumbent Gordon Moir, who has worked at the venue for more than 26 years and began his tenure as director of greenkeeping in 2000. Reid will take up his new role in December – the same month that Moir will formally retire.