Appointments: New director of golf for Fairmont St Andrews

The 520 acre Fairmont St Andrews resort in Scotland has appointed Dan Naudo as the new director of golf.

Joining from London Golf Club in Kent, Dan will be responsible for strengthening the international presence of the golf offering at the five-star resort, ensuring guests are provided with a unique golfing experience and performance, and service objectives are achieved in his team of 30.

Dan will also be responsible for promoting golf services and creating different ways to encourage younger players and families to enjoy the sport at the resort.

Dan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with over 12 years’ within the golf industry. His understanding of golf operations, sales and marketing will continue to grow the reputations of the two championship golf courses, The Torrance and The Kittocks, on the resort.

Dan began his career as a sales consultant at Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire before following his true passion for golf at London Golf Club where he progressed from sales manager to head of operations for nine years.

Commenting on his new appointment as director of golf, Dan Nuado states: “I am delighted to be at the iconic home of golf to lead and develop an incredibly successful team. What better place to follow my passion for golf and growing the awareness of the two championship courses.”

John Keating, general manager at Fairmont St Andrews commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Fairmont St Andrews and look forward to see him develop the successful reputation of the golf offering here at the resort. Dan’s passion and experience in operations within the golf industry are pivotal in driving the business further.”

The resort, situated about two miles from St Andrews in Fife, opened in 2001 as St Andrews Bay Golf Resort & Spa, owned by US entrepreneur Don Panoz. In 2006 the resort was bought by Apollo Real Estate Advisors, which changed the name to Fairmont St Andrews. In 2014 Fairmont St Andrews was sold to US property fund Kennedy Wilson for £32.4 million.