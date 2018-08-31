Eagle and Tacit Golf form major golf partnership

Two of the biggest suppliers to the UK golf industry have announced that they have formed a major partnership that both believe will benefit golf clubs throughout the world.

Eagle, which supplies marketing solutions ranging from scorecards to social media services to golf clubs, is probably best known for the course signage it has also supplied to hundreds of venues for nearly 40 years.

Tacit Golf supplies course accessories ranging from tee markers to ball washers; flag sticks to divot boxes, and its products can also be found in several golf clubs.

“It’s exciting times for Eagle and all of our staff – I am really looking forward to working with Tacit. They will help us provide the coverage that we need,” said Phil McInley of Eagle.

Tim Webb of Tacit Golf added: “Together we can offer an unrivalled range of services that is the preferred standard to the best golf clubs worldwide.”

“This relationship will create a brand whose aim is to bring their areas of expertise closer to both clubhouse and course management,” added Eagle’s Harry McInley.

“Eagle and Tacit are well-known leading brands and industry experts whose position will be enhanced and strengthened.”

In June we profiled West Hove Golf Club’s general manager, Gary Salt, who told us about the club’s rebranding exercise, which included a new logo, that had been undertaken with Eagle.

“All businesses have a brand but most don’t have a brand strategy,” he said.

“I felt that although we communicated well across most platforms, our style looked disjointed and we were giving out mixed messages. For example our signage is typical of many golf clubs – different decision makers have ordered cheap looking signs over the years – therefore it was time to upgrade.

“I turned to Eagle who provide an ‘Identity Upgrade’ service as well as high quality collateral products. Not something I had done before but Eagle have a lot of experience and backed by their design team, they took the marketing committee and myself through this stage by stage.

“The project with Eagle fitted in seamlessly with our marketing committee and the marketing strategy that had the approval of the board.”