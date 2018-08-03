Golf club relaunches successful ‘nine holes and a drink’ promotion

Oxford Golf Club has relaunched its ‘nine holes and a drink’ package to encourage people to play the sport quickly.

Starting this month, the simple promotion is part of an England Golf national campaign and it is a proven way to get people to play a quick round in the evening.

Running every Thursday from 5pm, the historic club is offering the opportunity to enjoy nine holes and a post-game drink throughout the summer for just £15.

England Golf launched ‘Golf Express’ nationally to inspire busy people to play the sport more by promoting the nine-hole game as a complete and enjoyable experience. Oxford Golf Club incorporated the theme into its own wider strategy to attract more people to the sport.

Under the slogan of ‘All the game in half the time’, Golf Express offers a solution to time starved golfers by promoting shorter rounds to get more people playing. On average a nine-hole round of golf takes two hours.

General manager, Stephen Nicholson, said: “This is a package we have created to make golf as accessible as possible to everyone in support of England Golf’s Golf Express campaign. It is an ideal way for people who have not got time to play 18 holes, or people who want to give golf, or the course a try to play.

“The weather is glorious too, so it’s a lovely way to spend a Thursday evening and enjoy the sport and the considerable health benefits it brings.”

Last year he said of the promotion: “The offer has been really popular with at least four golfers booking every week with as many as 10 golfers some weeks. Once they have had their first drink, seldom do they leave it at one and we enjoy the increased revenue generation that goes along with this.”

Earlier this summer Oxford Golf Club also launched a junior academy aimed at supporting more youngsters in taking up the sport.

Oxford Golf Club is the oldest course in Oxfordshire and features a Harry Colt designed 18-hole course, putting green, practice area and coaching school.