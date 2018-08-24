GTC launches new health and safety guidelines for turf professionals

The Greenkeepers Training Committee (GTC) has launched a set of health and safety guidelines for greenkeepers that ‘could save lives’, following a review.

The web-based platform aims to ensure golf club employers un­derstand their roles and responsibilities towards health and safety with regard to golf course maintenance.

GTC chairman Alistair Booth said: “The aim of the newly-published guidance notes has been to give anyone at a golf club, or associated with a golf club, an overview of their roles and responsibilities towards health and safety and best practice. They have been moved to a web-based platform, making them easier for everyone to access.

“With increasingly-complex machinery and other tools being used on golf courses, these guidelines are hugely important in ensuring all involved in the management of a golf club understand their specific responsibility in keeping staff and golfers safe. As such, if these new guidelines are followed correctly, they could save lives or at least reduce the risk of serious incidents taking place around the golf course environment.”

The GTC consulted with Chris Hammond, health and safety director at The Xact Group, to build on already-produced guidelines and help to design and implement a web-based platform.

The platform contains information and guidance on all aspects of golf course management and maintenance, covering areas such as: roles and responsibilities; legislation; greenkeeping safety; events; clubhouse management; establishing a health and safety management system.

The new website will become accessible by visiting www.the-gtc.co.uk.

The GTC Work Equipment – Record of Training and Competencies wallchart has been a feature in greenkeeping facilities for a number of years. The wallchart is used to aid with the recording of staff training and competence and will continue to be a useful tool.