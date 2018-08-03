Guide launched to help clubs improve clubhouse design

A new guide has been launched that details how simple changes to the design of the golf club – not just the course – can lead to significantly improved customer service.

It has been published by England Golf.

Produced with the support of Sport England, Golf Business International and a wide range of golf facilities, Customer Focused Facility Guidance aims to help clubs and golf centres to match the design, character and appearance of their course and clubhouse to the needs of their members and visitors.

Abbie Lench, England Golf head of Club Support commented: “The first step to designing a successful business is to understand what customers want. This will also help clubs tap into new markets to attract more players and members, become a hub for the local community and create better products and services.”

It looks at ways to improve the playing and social environment and steers clubs through the process of reviewing their facilities – both on and off the course – and comparing them with the local competition, identifying areas for improvement, looking at all the options and drawing up a statement of requirements.

The guide considers everything from signage on the site to the features of the clubhouse, including its appeal from the road or pathway, the welcome of the reception area and how this links with other areas such as the bar, the changing rooms and the professionals’ shop. Transport links and car parking are among the other areas for consideration.

It suggests solutions ranging from simple steps to remove barriers or improve navigation around the site, to completely new facilities to attract a wider customer base, such as a coffee shop.

On the course it looks at ways to increase customer appeal and capacity such as variable tees positions for all abilities, programming to offer speedgolf, footgolf or play over short loops of holes, and the customer flow, both around the course and from the clubhouse to the course and back.

Case study: St Ives GC

The Huntingdon club has dramatically improved the flow around the facility.

Previously, arriving golfers were channelled around the side of the clubhouse and onto the course.

Now the main clubhouse doors have been opened up to all traffic, including bags and trolleys, taking golfers into a courtyard at the centre of the clubhouse.

There’s easy access to the pro shop and readily available ‘grab & go’ catering from a developing café-style area. This maximises the benefit of the clubhouse also being the halfway house.

Everyone is made aware of news, offers and events as they come through reception and this has proved an aid to communication.

The club is about to launch a nine-hole footgolf course on what was surplus land, used just once a year for overflow parking. Now it could provide additional income.

For a copy of the guidance, contact your England Golf regional manager or club support officer