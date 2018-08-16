In their own words: Richard Dixon

The Wales Golf CEO looks at the growth of the game among women and girls in Wales.

Women and Girls Week emphasised the importance Wales Golf puts on growing this area for clubs around Wales.

A seven day period, in conjunction with The R&A and the other home nations, meant us releasing a stream of digital output emphasising the strong stories about women and girls golf in Wales.

We have a lot of good stories to tell. For instance Lucy Sellick at Wenvoe Castle near Cardiff has become the first female head greenkeeper in Wales – and only the second in the UK.

We told her story of how she went from her local course in Caerphilly, to Celtic Manor ahead of the Ryder Cup, then England before returning to Wales to take the top greenkeeping role at Wenvoe Castle.

As she looks round at her ‘office’, the rolling, tree-lined course which she is responsible, she encourages other women to get involved in the special industry of greenkeeping.

The first female PGA professional at St Andrews also comes from Wales. Rachel Lewis is a former Wales international at amateur level, before turning professional at the Vale Resort just outside Cardiff.

She had the opportunity to move to the St Andrews Links Trust, with an office overlooking the Old Course – which of course she took.

It is an exciting opportunity for her and one Wales Golf is delighted to have played a part in a few years ago as Rachel came through the amateur ranks on her way to a professional career.

Now her younger sister Georgia, who was also a Wales international and came up through out system, has also turned professional starting her three year PGA training at The Vale Resort – so the story is turning full circle.

Georgia has been involved in our Women and Girls clinics at Pyle and Kenfig for the last couple of years, so she has already been involved in inspiring the next generation of female golfers.

Those are stories emphasising the career opportunities for women in golf – not forgetting our director of performance at Wales Golf, Gillian O’Leary, who is running the elite programme for everyone in Wales.

That is along with our director of development Hannah McAllister and chair Dr Val Franklin.

Volunteering is a key part in Wales, there are so many of both sexes who are crucial to the future of the sport but since it was Women and Girls Week we focussed on the likes of Sophie Madsen, part of our youth panel who also volunteers on the Ping Welsh Junior Tour and South Wales Girls events – amongst others.

We are fortunate golf is a sport for life and also an inclusive sport for all abilities. Through Peggy Cumbers we were able to tell the remarkable story of a group for those who have suffered strokes who get together at Parc Golf Club just outside Cardiff.

Wales Golf has partnered with the Stroke Association so people like Peggy can get back to playing golf under the guidance of Parc professional Joe Vickery – another who came through our amateur Wales teams.

So go to the Wales Golf YouTube channel and the Wales Golf website to find some of these stories in video, podcast and written form.

To find out more on how the Wales Golf can support your club, visit www.youtube.com/user/GolfDevelopmentWales or www.walesgolf.org