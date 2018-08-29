Luke Donald golf club ‘will not become housing estate’

The general manager of a major golf club in Buckinghamshire has quashed rumours that the golf club is set to close down and be converted into a housing estate.

Hazlemere’s Jerry Young told the Bucks Free Press that the rumours started when news broke recently that the club had been placed up for sale.

The 36-year-old 5,900 yard 18-hole par 70 course, where former world number one Luke Donald first learnt to swing a club, is on the market with a guide price of £1.75 million.

Young said the venue will remain a golf club, buyers have already shown interest and the decision to sell, which was made by the club’s board of directors and approved by its 400-strong membership, was so that a new owner could invest in the facility.

“Rumours have been flying around since news of the sale got out,” he said.

“If you listened to some of the scare stories you’d believe the course is about to become concreted over for a housing estate. I can tell you 100 per cent it is not. It will remain a golf club well into the future. We have buyers lined up.

“All of them are experienced corporate operators, not private individuals.

“Some of the companies plan to run the club themselves, others would buy it on a sale and lease back basis in which case the members would still be in control.

“The decision to sell was because the club needs more investment to ensure it keeps its edge.

“The clubhouse is looking a bit tired, it needs refurbishment and the course needs improving.”

The paper added that ‘the undulating topography of the fairways alone will save it from ever becoming a trophy site for a housing developer’.

In early 1981 four golfer friends – Dave Wanstall, Ron Luzar, Mick Curry and Reg Carlisle – bought the Inkerman Farm site at auction and converted it into Hazlemere Golf club, which opened in 1982. The following year it was bought by Sarit Roy in partnership with Andy Andrews and Henry Carlisle, brother of one of the original backers.

Luke Donald joined in 1986 aged nine and remained a member for six years.

In 2000 Roy sold the club to the members.