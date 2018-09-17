Brocket Hall launches ‘exclusive’ golf club

A leading facility featuring two high-end golf courses, which entered administration in 2015, has launched a new golf club.

Brocket Hall, a Grade I-listed classical country house set in a large park in Hertfordshire, features two championship golf courses, The Melbourne, designed by Peter Alliss and Clive Clark, and The Palmerston, designed by Donald Steel and Martin Ebert. It also includes a golf academy, a par three course and a clubhouse.

It entered administration three years ago and a year later was acquired by Brocket Hall UK Ltd for about £10 million.

Its chairman is Joe Zhou Feng, who has launched The Melbourne Club at Brocket Hall, ‘a new, exclusive members’ golf club offering the ultimate golfing experience.’

He said: “I am passionate about Brocket Hall’s heritage, and as its new custodian, I am committed to its bright future.

“This relies upon a thriving golf club.

“To this end, the management team has already affected improvements to the golf facilities and introduced a full calendar of golf competitions and exceptional social events.

“It is my hope to one day establish the Melbourne Club as one of the best clubs in England.”

According to the website This is Money, the venue made a £3.2 million loss in the 18 months following its rescue by the Chinese billionaire.

‘A source at the venue said the losses were largely due to ‘investment funding’ in the Grade I-listed property which became dilapidated under its previous management, led by German entrepreneur Dieter Klostermann,’ it reported.

‘The golf club was embroiled in legal action after the new owner cancelled 920 existing memberships when they took control.

‘The hall is the ancestral seat of Lord Brocket, who was jailed for insurance fraud in the 1990s. He has made several unsuccessful attempts to buy back the lease.’