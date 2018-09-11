Club Systems to run 5 weeks of UK roadshows

The biggest IT specialist in the UK market, Club Systems International (CSI), will be running a five week roadshow at golf clubs throughout the UK during October and November.

The company has been developing new technologies with updates to all its products and services – and the autumn roadshow will showcase everything customers can expect from the market leader in the next year and beyond.

This year’s roadshow events start in Aberdeen, at Deeside GC, on October 9, and culminate with a visit to Llanwern GC, in South Wales, on November 14.

CSI staff will be demonstrating the developments made with its industry-leading Merlin Touch till systems, including new hardware options. Player Score Input (PSI) software has also been updated with several new hardware options available, while new features have been added to the cloud-based ClubV1, such as event management and an improved diary function.

ClubV1 booking will also feature, with the full suite of products now including competition, casual, visitor and open-booking facilities.

For clients using CSI’s CLUB2000 software – or not using CSI products – now is an opportune time to switch to ClubV1, the most popular cloud-based solution in the UK and Ireland. Now in place at more than 1,400 golf clubs, ClubV1 ensures everyone, from club administrators to members, has access to the latest features, enhancements and technology, as well as being ready for the introduction of the World Handicapping System in 2020.

As well as its office-based support team, CSI has dedicated account managers out in the field who build and develop relationships, in person, with each and every customer – a prerequisite for helping clubs during the transition to the World Handicapping System.

CSI’s relationship manager, Darren Wood – who will lead every roadshow event – explained: “As always, the format for the show itself is relaxed and informal, yet still interactive and educational. This autumn sees the final pieces to our booking modules being released, meaning our customers have additional options when considering the best solution for them and managing their tee sheet.

“We will also be joined on the roadshows by Premium Credit – the company behind the market leading Fairway Credit – and, for the first time, by Albatross Digital, a rapidly growing company helping clubs with digital marketing and the revenue benefits of social media. This is a great opportunity to interact and network with several key providers who can offer digital support and IT solutions for your business.”

CSI works with nearly 2,000 golf clubs in the UK and Ireland, along with customers as far afield as Dubai, Ghana and Sri Lanka. The roadshow series has proved to be the perfect platform from which to demonstrate and discuss developments, and receive vital feedback from the end user. Places at the autumn roadshows are expected to be much in demand, and booking a place is essential.

Visit www.clubsystems.com/roadshows for more information