Tacit and Eagle have formed a powerful partnership

This relationship will create a brand whose aim is to bring their areas of expertise closer to both clubhouse and course management.

Eagle and Tacit are well-known leading brands and industry experts whose position will be enhanced and strengthened.

“Its exciting times for Eagle and all of our staff – I am really looking forward to working with Tacit- they will help us provide the coverage that we need,” said Phil McInley of Eagle.

Tim Webb of Tacit added: “Together we can offer an unrivalled range of services that is the preferred standard to the best golf clubs worldwide.”