Glasgow Golf Club will ‘bounce back’ following devastating fire

The general manager of Glasgow Golf Club has said the historic venue has “already started” bouncing back, after a huge fire damaged 80 per cent of its clubhouse.

While nobody was hurt in the fire on September 20, Christopher Spencer said the devastation has been “very emotional”.

About 70 firefighters worked through the night after a blaze broke at the club, which was founded in 1787.

According to some sources, this makes it the ninth oldest golf club in the world.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze took hold in the roof space of the three-storey building. Crews managed to salvage ‘some’ of the building’s interiors.

Spencer, who took over the club less than a year ago following more than a decade managing North Berwick Golf Club, posted on LinkedIn: “Thank you to everyone who responded to the news of the fire at our Killermont clubhouse. No one was hurt but the clubhouse is 80 per cent damaged. A very emotional day but lots achieved by my team. The bounce back has already started!”

Group manager Thomas Sinton, the officer in charge of the incident, said: “This has undoubtedly been a challenging and protracted incident but I would like to take this opportunity to praise the response of firefighters – they have been outstanding.

“This is one of the oldest golf courses in the world, I am very pleased to say that our crews were able to assist in salvaging some of the interiors within this historic building.

“I would also like to thank our teams in Operations Control for working effectively with our partners through the night and into the morning.”

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson tweeted: “Shocked to hear about devastating fire at Glasgow Golf Club and relieved no-one injured. This historic Bearsden club is one of the oldest in the world, and the 70-odd firefighters who worked through the night deserve praise for their outstanding response.”

David Keat, who managed the clubhouse for seven years, posted on Facebook: “Loved that place, best job I ever had, filled with the loveliest of people. I am teary and heartbroken for all the members and staff. Only relief is that nobody injured as clubhouse had just closed for the night. But history gone up in flames.”