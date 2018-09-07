Golf club offers free golf for women and children

A prestigious Scottish golf club has said all ladies and juniors can play its course for free for the whole of this month.

The offer is one of four that Gleddoch Golf Course, near Glasgow, has announced in a bid to invite prospective members to see the recent golf course improvements.

As well as the waived green fees for women and children on the par 72, 18-hole championship course, the hotel, golf and spa resort has said anyone who joins in September can sign up for 18 months for the cost of 12 months – £450.

In addition, in order to give prospective members or newcomers to the course an opportunity to have a guided tour and see some of the new and improved facilities, Gleddoch will also be hosting two special events this month.

There will be two open days, on September 14 and 22 from 1pm to 6pm, which will include the offer of a free round of golf to potential members, and after both open days there will be a curry night at a cost of £10 per person.

Commenting on the promotions, the club’s head of Golf Management, Karl Salmoni, said: “We have a great community around us and an incredible group of current members. We’d love to invite more people from the area to come and see some of the improvements we’ve made over the last year, and even if they’re not able to commit to a full membership, we’re open year round for green fees and they’re always welcome.”

Gleddoch is set over gently rolling hills and has views across the River Clyde and the Renfrewshire hills beyond. Recent upgrades have been made to the course and facilities, including a new, 17-bay driving range and putting studio that will be opening later this year.

In addition to the ongoing course upgrades, the reception, pro shop, and ‘The Nineteenth’ bar have also been recently renovated. Leisure facilities also include the newly created Imperia Spa which includes a 17 metre, heated indoor swimming pool, eight tranquil treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a fully equipped gym, and a relaxation room.