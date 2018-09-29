John O’Gaunt Golf Club signs up to Reesink Turfcare for course maintenance needs

Celebrating the signing of its third five-year exclusivity agreement with Reesink Turfcare and Toro is John O’Gaunt Golf Club.

After a ten year plan the club in Sandy in Bedfordshire has now established an ‘all red’ Toro fleet of machinery, installed Toro Lynx and dual trajectory series sprinklers on its Carthagena course and the truly innovative Infinity sprinklers on its John O’Gaunt course. And they turned to Reesink when needing aerating fountains for a new lake, for which Otterbine suited.

Course manager Nigel Broadwith is the decision-maker with a plan in place and the full support of the club’s committee. He says of the signing, which will take the club’s relationship with Reesink and Toro to 15 years: “It was an easy decision to make. When you have a relationship with your machinery distributor which brings you a good product, good support and peace of mind, you don’t need to look anywhere else.”

Over the years Nigel has created a Toro fleet of machinery that brings the best results and the best value, he says: “When purchasing machinery in a five-year lease deal I try to juggle the budget to get the best value and the best productivity. People who know me, know it doesn’t matter to me how old a machine is, if it performs it’s got a place in the shed. We have brand new machines lining up next to 18-year old ones with over 4000 hours on the clock! It’s all about having a balance to ensure the best results for the best value your budget can bring.”

Mixing the old with the new is an approach Nigel says he’s able to with the reliable back-up of Reesink, Toro’s MyTurf fleet management programme which tracks maintenance, repairs and parts, and a full-time on-site mechanic: “This combination of support with a good product means that any issues are sorted out quickly and there’s little, if any, machinery downtime.

“Going with Reesink and Toro was the sensible and logical thing to do, it instils confidence in the team for the foreseeable future.”