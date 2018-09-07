Open Solutions and Intuitive Edge form a partnership

Open Solutions, the business solutions provider to golf clubs, and Intuitive Edge Marketing, the UK’s fastest growing golf club marketing agency, have formed a partnership.

Their deal will create and deliver business solutions to Open Solutions’ customers, achieved by offering a marketing support service to optimise both the Open Solutions’ EPoS system’s built-in promotional capabilities and social media marketing opportunities.

Brandon Trimmer, director of Intuitive Edge, says: “We’ve grown consistently over the past four years due to helping more and more clubs achieve tens of thousands in new revenue each year from effective marketing campaigns. This in part is because the majority of clubs simply don’t have the time or internal expertise to deliver these types of campaigns themselves, so more and more golf clubs are trusting us to manage and deliver them on their behalf to generate new business, increase spend of current customers, and help retain existing members.”

He adds: “Compared to other systems, Open Solutions’ EPoS software is very capable, thanks to the flexibility of built-in features from variable discounting to product promotions. Despite this, many customers aren’t optimising the spend per head of their members or visitors.

“Our team is being fully trained on their EPoS system’s promotional capabilities, and we’re now going to provide a solution to this challenge. The customised reports available in their EPoS system mean we can accurately track and feedback on the exact spend and RoI of each promotion, and deliver all that to club managers without them having to lift a finger … we can’t wait to get started!”

Ed Beale, CEO of Open Solutions, which currently looks after the EPoS systems of over 200 golf clubs, says: “This unique partnership is the first of its kind in the golf industry. It demonstrates both companies’ vision to simplify and streamline golf clubs’ operations by providing an extra pair of hands to free up the workload of busy administrative staff.”

He adds: “This service will enable any of our Open Solutions customers using our EPoS system and its range of promotional features to generate more income from both visitors and their existing members. It reinforces our mission to be business solution providers, not simply software developers.”

The marketing service will include designing, publishing and tracking all marketing content generated to bring in new business to the club. It will also include updating the pricing matrix and / or setting up promotions on the Open Solutions’ EPoS system to complement each campaign ensuring it runs smoothly, thereby streamlining marketing operations without any legwork from the club.

