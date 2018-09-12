The R&A changes its brand in order to modernise

Golf’s governing body for most of the world, The R&A, has announced it is changing its brand identity and is investing £200 million in developing the game over the next decade.

‘The new brand is the culmination of The R&A’s work in the last three years to modernise golf and change perceptions of the sport,’ it says in a statement.

Evolving from the previous R&A mark, the new brand identity retains the R&A blue but utilises a secondary colour palette to represent its strategic functions: governance, the Open, commercial, amateur golf, relationships, development and sustainability.

‘A new chapter begins in the long history of the St Andrews-based governing body with the unveiling of a new brand identity and a ‘playbook’ outlining its vision, purpose and values,’ adds the statement.

The playbook, titled ‘Inspire Our Future’ sets out The R&A’s purpose: to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive, and to be responsible for upholding the traditions of golf while embracing change and breaking down barriers to progress. Its core values are: courage to act in the best interests of the sport; integrity in acting fairly and equally; and inclusivity in growing the sport through achieving greater diversity.

‘The organisation also aims to become financially stronger and will invest £200 million in developing golf over the next decade,’ it adds.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “Our new brand brings together everything we have done over the last three years on ways to modernise golf and take the sport forward. We listened to our partners and the organisations and individuals we serve to help us determine what we should seek to achieve as custodians of golf. The message came through very clearly that we have a global role to play in leading the sport, while working collaboratively with our partners and international affiliated organisations to grow and nurture golf to ensure that it continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

In recent months the Rules of Golf have been modernised and updated for 2019 and a new World Handicap System is being developed to create a consistent measure of playing ability for all golfers, regardless of nationality, ability, age or gender.

In June, The R&A introduced the first ever Women in Golf Charter as part of its drive to increase the number of women and girls participating in golf and to encourage more opportunities for women to work within the golf industry. Two new elite amateur events have been introduced: the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific and Girls Under-16 Championship.

The new brand identity is being rolled out through a digital and social media campaign on The R&A’s platforms and to coincide with the release of the 2019 edition of the Rules of Golf.