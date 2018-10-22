125-year-old golf club ‘could close’

The directors of an historic golf club in Lincolnshire say it is ‘staring closure in the face’ as it is now running at a loss.

According to LincolnshireLive, Canwick Park Golf Club has been discussing with its landlord about ways to reduce its £25,000 a year rent bill following a decline in membership.

However, the club’s financial advisor, Joe Hague, said that the assistance might not be enough to save the club from closing.

He explained: “Our main income is currently coming from hosting approximately four or five wakes a week – but even that is not enough for us now.

“The national decline in younger people going to golf clubs is something that is well documented and we have been up against it for the past decade.

“Young people nowadays are so busy that they do not have the opportunity to play golf as much as they used to.

“With sports such as football, you can be finished a game in less than an hour – but with golf, however, you can be spending a full day getting round an 18-hole course.

“Also the affordability for a lot of people is something that is becoming more and more difficult.

“I have been with the club for more than 25 years, and I have made some good friends through it.

“If it does finally go, we’ll have to see if we go somewhere else or just pack it in.”

Steve Penlington, the club’s men’s captain, added: “The older members are extremely upset by this because they rely so much on using the clubhouse to meet with friends.

“We have many members at the club in their 70s, and even have one who is 91 who uses the club for that aspect alone.

“The club has been running for 125 years due to the community spirit of the members; they make it what it is today.

“If the club does close, more of our older members will be less inclined to find clubs elsewhere, leaving them with nothing.

“I would also hate to be the last captain that saw the club being closed forever. It will be a huge loss for Lincoln.”

Sue Brown, former women’s captain, said: “We have visiting teams who come to the course and they always comment on the stunning view that they get of Lincoln Castle and Lincoln Cathedral.

“Not only that, but I have played at many clubs before but this one is the friendliest one I have been to – and I think that is down to the fact that it has always been a club for workers.

“Not only will be it be a shame for members, but it will be a loss for the city.”