American Golf immediately rescued following collapse

The American Golf brand of retail stores has been saved after entering administration – but 20 of its facilities will still close down.

Europe’s largest golf retailer had collapsed and all 132 of its stores were in danger of closing but a rescue package has seen 112 of them stay open. Of those that will not reopen, some are located at golf clubs, such as at Queens Park GC in Lancashire and Kingswood GC in Surrey.

The company was put into administration on Friday and was then immediately sold to buyout investor Endless.

The deal, put together by Deloitte, means that more than 900 of the company’s approximately 1,000 jobs have been saved.

Tom Jack, a partner at Endless, said: “American Golf holds a unique position as the UK’s golf market leader and has been providing specialist expertise to its loyal customer base for over 45 years.

“We believe this is a business with fantastic potential and we’re delighted to be able to protect the employment of over 900 employees as a result of this acquisition.”

The business will honour valid gift cards and outstanding customer orders.

“I am delighted that the sale of the business has safeguarded over 900 jobs,” said joint administrator Dan Smith.

“We appreciate the support of management and all employees in achieving this aim and wish them well for the future”

The acquisition adds to Endless’s portfolio of rescued businesses including jeweller Theo Fennell and shoe retailer Jones Bootmaker, which was later sold to Pavers.

The 20 American Golf stores that will close are: