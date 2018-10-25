Company news: Eagle launches website design service for golf clubs

In line with its mission to help golf clubs make a better impression on-course and online, Eagle has added website design to its portfolio of services to help golf clubs make a better impression to prospective members and visitors.

Mobile-responsive: As more than half of web traffic now comes through mobile, its websites are designed ‘mobile-first’, meaning that the user experience is optimised whatever device they are on.

Beautifully designed: Eagle takes into account your brand strategy and ensures the logos, colours and fonts used match the rest of the marketing material around your club. It also can include high quality photography packages to make your website stand out.

Integrates with your current technology: It focuses simply on making your website look great, and it integrates with your existing technology partners so that you don’t have to change a thing. Get in touch with Eagle’s sales team if you have any questions.

Easy to update: Its websites are built on the WordPress platform, which is an industry-standard, easy-to-use content management system for updating content, events, news and blog pages. It even provide a training call to get you started.

Email: info@eagle.uk.com / harry@eagle.uk.com (please mark your email ‘Website’)