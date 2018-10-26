Ewen Murray becomes honorary member at Montrose Golf Links

Ewen Murray, ‘the voice of Sky Sports golf’, has become the first TV personality to be granted honorary membership at Montrose Golf Links in its 450-year history.

The announcement completes a memorable year for the Scottish course which unveiled The 1562 Course shortly after the conclusion of the Open Championship at Carnoustie in July. For Murray, who becomes only the third person to receive the honour, the distinction is not only thrilling, but also poignant given his fond childhood memories of the links.

“It was humbling,” admitted Murray, who has been a part of the Sky Sports team since 1991. “It’s not something you ask for; it’s something you’re asked to become, so when the letter arrived I was thrilled. I am very happy to be associated with the fifth oldest course in the world. It’s a big honour.”

Murray, who has earned a reputation as an expert golf commentator, has travelled the world covering some of the sport’s greatest moments. He was also a talented golfer in his own right playing on the European Tour and excelling in his youth winning the Scottish Boys Championship, the Scottish Boys Stroke Play Championship and the World Junior Championship, all in 1971.

Montrose made a lasting impression on Murray at the age of 10 when he first experienced the links caddying for his father who was raised in Arbroath but became the club professional at Baberton in Edinburgh. “I remember it vividly,” he recalled. “I fell in love with Montrose right away. It was rugged in the way a links course should be. I had played lots of seaside courses as a kid, but Montrose was the way seaside courses were meant to be. And it stuck with me.”

Although largely unaltered, the classic Scottish links at Montrose has been adapted and tweaked over the years by the likes of Willie Park Jr, Old Tom Morris and Harry Colt.

“This has been an eventful year at Montrose Golf Links and for golf in Scotland generally,” noted Jason Boyd, PGA professional and operations manager at Montrose Golf Links.

“The idea to create a brand surrounding The 1562 Course was a way of refocusing the history of Montrose and invigorating it for the 21stcentury. To mark this milestone, we wanted to recognise an individual who has a strong connection with Montrose, had reached the top level of the sport and had contributed to the growth of the game. Ewen was the perfect candidate, so we were thrilled when he accepted our proposal.”