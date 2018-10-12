Golf charity event was ‘largest in Europe’

A golf charity event that took place in Surrey and involved more than 400 golfers has been described as ‘the largest event of its type in Europe’.

Burhill Golf Club recently played host to the Nedbank South Africa Charity Golf Day, which was supported by the European Tour.

The charity helps to provide ongoing financial support for life-changing projects in vulnerable communities for seven different charities across South Africa.

This year’s event marked the fifth year of Burhill hosting as more than 400 golfers took part, spread across Burhill’s two championship courses throughout the day, on Friday, September 14.

Contributing more than just a venue, roughly 50 of Burhill’s members volunteered to help the day run smoothly by handing out goodie bags on arrival, ball-spotting on the course and maintaining the flow of golfers.

Burhill Golf Club general manager, Dubravka Griffiths, commented: “We are very proud to host this wonderful event which raises so much money and does great work for some very worthy causes.”

Established in 1998, the charity day has raised more than £2 million in its 20-year history and has seen many well-known celebrities and high-ranking officials take part, including event patron Mr FW de Klerk, the former state president of South Africa.

Entertainment was provided by commentator Andrew Coltart and television presenter Robert Lee, who gave a Ryder Cup talk, as well as renowned trick-shot artist, Jeremy Dale, followed by a gala dinner in the evening which saw more than £60,000 raised at the charity auction.

