Local crime has got so out of control at this golf club that staff had to be removed

A golf group that runs six accessible golf courses in England has said crime at one of the venues has become so bad that its staff were recently removed from the facility.

Glendale Golf says the decision to take employees out of Castle Point Golf Course in Essex was taken after a meeting with the police.

According to EssexLive, a statement was emailed to members that explained the decision to stop staff from working, which followed ‘numerous reports of anti-social behaviour’ such as criminal damage. So far in 2018 there has been almost one incident per month, typically involving a local youth with no connection to the club threatening one of Castle Point’s members of staff or their customers.

Threats to people at the golf club have even included the use of weaponry but the police stated they could not respond in the way ‘they would like to’ due to a lack of resources.

Members and customers have been allowed to continue playing at the club.

In the statement, Tom Brooke, managing director of Glendale Golf, wrote: “In recent months, the number of incidents involving ant-social behaviour on the golf course has increased significantly and on a number of occasions, altercations incited by non-golfers, mainly youths, have lead to physical threats towards our staff and our customers.

“We have evidence to suggest that in some instances these threats have included the use of weapons.

“We met with representatives from the local police force on October 4 and they informed us that due to a lack of resource, they cannot guarantee that they are able to respond to these matters in the way that they and we would like them too.

“Following this meeting, we decided that the only reasonable course of action that can be taken in the short term is to remove our staff from site while the situation is reviewed.”

Mr Brooke added that allowing staff to continue working at the site would expose them to “an unnecessary level of risk”.

An Essex Police spokesman added: “We’re aware the golf club has suffered from anti-social behaviour, including people riding motorbikes, and criminal damage since last year.

“We understand these incidents do have an impact and have provided crime prevention advice to the golf club.

“Unfortunately there have been limited investigative opportunities to identify suspects.

“Eighteen incidents at the golf club have been reported to us since January 2017, nine of which were reported since January this year.

“We prioritise our patrols based on where there is the greatest threat, harm and risk to members of the public and encourage people to report crimes to us so we can build a picture and take action as appropriate.

“We received one report of a man being threatened by another man with a wooden pole on October 4 and carried out a search for the suspect, but he was not located.”