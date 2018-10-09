Owner of multi-million pound golf club to be questioned by detectives

A woman who owns an ‘upmarket golf club’ in south-east England is to be questioned by detectives about her purchase of the facility, according to The Times newspaper.

The woman, who can be identified only as Mrs A, is the subject of two unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) relating to properties jointly valued at £22 million that she is deemed to own. She is believed to have paid £10.5 million for the golf club.

The newspaper states that she is the wife of the former chairman of a state-owned bank who is serving a 15-year jail term in their homeland for fraud and embezzlement.

However, under wide-ranging reporting restrictions, neither the woman, her husband, the bank nor their home country can be identified.

Mrs A recently lost a High Court challenge to one UWO that relates to a central London house that she bought for £11.5 million in 2009 through a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The second UWO relates to the golf course. It was purchased through a different company vehicle for £10.5 million. The newspaper states this was ‘several years ago’ and the venue is in ‘south-east England’.

The orders, obtained by the National Crime Agency (NCA), prevent the woman from selling her properties unless she can prove that the money used to buy them was legally earned.

Documents at the Land Registry relating to the properties have been marked with a restriction notice stating that the High Court has ordered that ‘no disposition of the registered estate is to be registered except with the consent of the National Crime Agency’.

During her court challenge on one of the UWOs it was disclosed that Mrs A spent £16.3 million at Harrods between 2006 and 2016, including purchasing £150,000 worth of jewellery in one day. The spending was spread over 35 credit cards billed to the state-owned bank that her husband chaired.

‘Mrs A is expected to have a further opportunity to challenge the order before the Court of Appeal, despite Mr Justice Supperstone having dismissed eight grounds on which she argued against it,’ reports the paper.