Podcast for UK golf club managers launched

The UK’s first ever podcast for golf club managers has been launched.

Golf Club Talk UK is the first podcast dedicated to the business of running a golf club in the United Kingdom.

The first show features two of the top names in club management, Leighton Walker of Burford Golf Club and Eddie Bullock of Eddie Bullock Golf Consulting, as cohosts.

Leighton featured on the cover of The Golf Business in May. Having started his career in his original home of Adelaide, Australia, Leighton brings a wide and diverse view of the industry with stints at various types of golf clubs since relocating to the UK. Leighton also serves on the London and Home Counties board of the Club Manager’s Association of Europe.

Eddie was a regular contributor to The Golf Business’ predecessor, Golf Club Management. He has considerable experience in the golf industry and has established a successful golf consultancy business specialising in golf facility management, with a broad range of golf related disciplines including strategic management, structured organisational development and advising golf club businesses on customer experience and business growth.

The first episode debuted on October 31, and new episodes will air every second Wednesday of the month. It is the third show released by the Golf Radio Networkand will be available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

“This show provides an entertaining and informative look at golf club life in the UK featuring the latest news and information,” said Golf Radio Network’s Gabriel Aluisy.

“Hosts interview the people that make things happen in the industry and we also provide listeners with reviews of clubs that are at the top of their game. Scheduled guests include Rob Hill of Global Golf Advisors, Karen Drake of Burnham and Berrow Golf Club and many more.

“Largely the show will be aimed at people working in the golf industry and who govern clubs. It will aim to provide best practices and take a positive and forward thinking look at where golf clubs are heading in the United Kingdom.”

For more details, please visit golfradionetwork.com/golf-club-talk-uk