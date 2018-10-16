Reading Golf Club votes to sell land

Members of Reading Golf Club have voted overwhelmingly in favour of selling their land to make way for up to 700 homes – which could result in large payouts to each member.

According to getreading, 83 per cent of members backed the golf club’s board’s plan to sell its land to a developer to make way for a massive housing development.

There is an initial scheme to sell of part of the course to build 90 to 130 homes, which will fund the club’s relocation and investment in modern golf provisions. The club has not yet decided where it will be relocated to.

Then the rest of the golf course will be redeveloped into up to 700 homes.

Profits for the sale of the remainder of the land would be given to members as shareholders, who have been promised ‘six figure sums’ if plans go ahead.

One objector told the website: “The reason members have voted for the sale is because of the promise of the hundreds of thousands of pounds which is being dangled over everyone’s noses.”

Reading Golf Club general manager Gary Stangoe said: “The club have kept the community and the Emmer Green Residents’ Association up to date with all the plans through the process.

“We had an online poll with our members which received a vote of 83 per cent to go forward with the sale.

“Some members called for a meeting, which was conducted at Highdown School.

“We had a second vote at the meeting and again the level of support was 83 per cent.

“A section of our golf course has been earmarked for a 90 to 130 home development.

“The funds from the sale of that would enable us to relocate to a new facility which will be more equipped for the modern golf market and the services we want to provide.

“After that we will still have the rest of the golf course, so members can use rest of the land for at least the next couple of years.”

Mr Stangoe said he was unable to reveal where the golf club would relocate to because a location had not been decided.

The golf club’s land has not been sold yet, but a comprehensive bid has been submitted by Wates Residential Developments Group.