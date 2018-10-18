Stoke Park placed up for sale

The outstanding Buckinghamshire venue Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Resort is back on the market as its owners have decided to focus on “other business interests”.

International Group (IG), which owns the 49-bedroom, five-red-AA-star hotel and golf course in Buckinghamshire, has instructed CBRE to bring the property to market having explored the possibility of a sale two years ago.

This summer we reported on the major upgrade to the club’s Lane Jackson course, which was the culmination of three winters’ work on the venue’s three nine-hole courses.

IG’s Hertford King said that after 30 years of ownership the family have decided to focus on other business interests.

“We have been very fortunate to be one of the owners of Stoke Park during its 1,000 years of recorded history. After 30 years as the privileged custodians of this unique estate and club, our family has decided that it is time to focus on our other business interests,” he said.

“The opportunity to work for three decades with a talented group of people on the conservation of the historic landscape, gardens, monuments and buildings at Stoke Park and to build on the club’s magnificent legacy with new facilities and services, fit for the 21st century, for the benefit of its members and guests has been a great privilege and we look forward to handing it to new owners with a shared vision for the future of this magnificent estate.”

The mansion house at the centre of the 300-acre estate, designed by Capability Brown and Humphry Repton, was initially built as a private home by George III’s architect James Wyatt between 1790 and 1813.

Today the estate features three restaurants and bars, with the three-AA-rosette Humphry’s restaurant headed by executive chef Chris Wheeler.

Tom King, senior director at CBRE, added: “Stoke Park is a highly regarded country club and resort and presents a fantastic opportunity to invest in an impressive hotel and estate and we are anticipating high levels of interest.”

According to some reports, Stoke Park could sell for about £75 million, while an undeveloped scheme to build four luxury villas and apartments on the edge of the estate, which has planning permission, could raise a further £10 to £15 million. In 2016 the Daily Mail reported that Donald Trump was interested in buying the estate.