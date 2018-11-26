106-year-old Lancashire golf club ceases trading

An historic golf club in Lancashire has become at least the fifth golf club in the UK to cease trading with immediate effect in the last month.

Fishwick Hall Golf Club has entered administration with the loss of 11 people’s jobs. A previously-planned fund-raising golf day has been held at the course – with proceeds going to help the redundant staff.

The club was established in 1912.

Former general manager Victoria Bellamy said: “I can confirm that administrators have been appointed at Fishwick Hall Golf Club and the business has ceased trading with immediate effect.

“This is an extremely upsetting time for everyone involved with the club as well as the vast majority of the local community.

“The members, some of whom have been a part of the club for decades and the staff who now find themselves in the awful position of being out of work just weeks before Christmas are devastated to be witnessing the long standing club with 106 years of history closing it’s doors.”

Visitors to the club’s website are now redirected to https://business.golfnow.com/

According to the Lancashire Evening Post, the business may be sold as a going concern or for development. Its administrators are Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group.

“The club had a loyal membership of around 200 members, but officials realised it was not enough to keep the business afloat and called in administrators,” it reports.

Fishwick Hall is at least the fifth UK golf club to have closed down in the last month with Carrick Knowe Golf Club in Edinburgh closing, Raglan Parc Golf Club in Wales shutting, Canwick Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire's members voting to enter voluntary liquidation and Southwood Golf Course in Farnborough closing months earlier than it was due to, because of the collapse of Mack Golf.