Another major firm buys its first golf club

The UK’s largest private hotel owner-operator has become the second major company within a few days to acquire its first golf club.

Arora Hotels has purchased The Buckinghamshire Golf Club, just days after Safeland PLC acquired North Downs Golf Club. Both venues are based less that 20 miles away from London.

The news also comes days after the Hilton brand of hotels took over its first golf course in Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Arora Hotels said the move “will see the hotel group expand into the world of luxury sporting and leisure venues”.

The company will take over the management of the host of the Ladies European Tour and has pledged to use its luxury hospitality experience to “reinvigorate the club, providing a new and enhanced experience for its members”, she added.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sanjay Arora, director of the Arora Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of The Buckinghamshire Golf Club to Arora Hotels’ portfolio of luxury properties. It is a stunning golf course with fantastic potential for future development, and as a keen golfer myself, I will take great pleasure and pride in having this as part of our portfolio and welcome our new colleagues to the group. Our team is hugely skilled in running luxury global brands and providing premium customer experiences, and we look forward to extending this expertise to the world of leisure and sports hospitality.”

The Buckinghamshire comprises an 18-hole championship golf course, a Grade II listed clubhouse, and a mansion house. Former Ryder Cup Captain, John Jacobs OBE, who turned the estate’s rolling parkland into the mature and challenging golf course, designed the venue.

Arora Hotels operates multiple global hotel chains including InterContinental Hotel Group, Accor, Marriot and Hilton. The group is currently redeveloping an exclusive luxury country house hotel and spa nearby in Windsor, and it has recently opened the UK’s largest hotel of 2018, the dual-branded ‘Crowne Plaza®London – Heathrow Terminal 4’, and ‘Holiday Inn Express® London – Heathrow Terminal 4’ at Heathrow Terminal 4.