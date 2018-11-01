In their own words: Nick Pink

Writing exclusively for The Golf Business, the chief executive of England Golf details the importance of making golf a safe and welcoming place, where everyone can have a fun and positive experience.

This season has given us great memories with Team Europe’s inspirational win in the Ryder Cup and Georgia Hall’s wonderful victory in the Women’s British Open. There’s also been many uplifting moments in the amateur game, such as Conor Gough’s success in the British boys’ championship and, for England, the terrific win in the Men’s Home Internationals. We can all enjoy such achievements – just as we should all be able to enjoy every aspect of golf.

That thought brings me to the point of this article: the paramount importance of making golf a safe and welcoming place, where everyone can have a fun and positive experience. We all share this responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of all who are involved in the game, particularly children and young people.

I cannot think of anything more important in our sport. Indeed what could possibly be of greater priority? I hope you will agree with me and join us to put safeguarding at the top of your agenda.

This is a serious area of great focus for us at England Golf and we are working with our affiliated facilities – clubs, ranges and short courses – to help them put the right safeguarding procedures in place.

We know there is huge interest in this subject. Our team of Club Support Officers has visited over 1,300 golf clubs in the last 18 months, and reports back that safeguarding is one of the top three discussion points raised across the country.

One of the ways in which all our facilities can demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding is to sign up to our new SafeGolf accreditation. By achieving this, they show that they are meeting high standards to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people.

For example, they will adopt the England Golf safeguarding policy and share it with members and visitors; they’ll have safeguarding procedures in place and they’ll have a trained club welfare officer to liaise with England Golf.

The initial response to news of this accreditation has been very positive and we look forward to working with facilities which are keen to achieve it and to demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding to parents and carers.

We have created this accreditation as part of our membership of SafeGolf, the UK and Ireland safeguarding partnership which promotes a safe and positive environment for everyone in the sport. It’s our contribution to the overall aim of making the golf industry as a whole an outstanding example of best practice.

SafeGolf offers a website – www.safegolf.org – through which anyone with a concern about the welfare of a player, or the behaviour or practice of a coach, volunteer, organiser, parent or a player, can contact the lead safeguarding officer at their national governing body.

Let’s all work together to make sure golf is a safe and welcoming place for all.

Clubs which would like to know more about the SafeGolf accreditation should contact their Club Support Officer. Contact details can be found at www.englandgolf.org/clubsupportofficers