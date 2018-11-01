Major changes for Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Merseyside is to undertake major improvements to its non-golf offerings.

Sefton Council has given the green light to proposals which will see the construction of a new two-storey golf clubhouse and event space with capacity for 300 guests.

Also included in the redevelopment plans are extended bar and restaurant facilities, a new reception building, a reconfigured leisure club and a new double-storey spa plus four eco-lodges.

In addition to this, there will also be a new two-storey building housing 43 en-suite guest rooms with balconies or patios looking out over landscaped gardens or the golf course, plus a further 20 en-suite guestrooms in the first floor conversion of the current spa and leisure building.

Daren Veidman from Sefton Council said: “We have been working with Formby Hall for some time now on a range of planned investments into their complex and are pleased to approve this application.

“This phase of investment has the potential to significantly enhance the reputation of the Formby resort, build upon Sefton’s growing tourism economy and in particular the ‘Golf Coast’ and we look forward to working with them to make these exciting plans a reality.

“It really reinforces that Sefton is open for business.”

Spokesman Christopher King said: “It has been great to have the support of Sefton Council in considering and approving our plans, and we are grateful that they have been able to share our vision and ambitions for the resort.

“We are confident that these redevelopment plans will not only reposition the resort as a world-class destination, it will also attract both new business and an increase in tourism to the region as a whole”.

Last year the resort underwent a £2.4 million refurbishment, including the expansion of the spa and health club and improvements to its 18-hole championship golf course.

The major house at the resort was built for William Formby and dates back to 1523. It is believed that the Formby family first occupied the site in the 12th century.