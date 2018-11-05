One golf club closes, another enters liquidation

As an example that some facilities are still struggling, one UK golf club has closed and another has entered liquidation in the last week.

Raglan Parc Golf Club in Wales announced on Friday, November 2, that it was closing with immediate effect.

A statement published on the club’s website suggested the club had been unable to secure a new lease with its landowner.

“I am personally heartbroken that our golf club, after so many years of hard work by so many of us, will be lost,” wrote club chairman Nigel Price in the statement.

He added: “Every member will receive a letter from our liquidator in the near future which will explain how the process will work and how claims can be lodged.”

“I will lose a considerable monetary investment made for what we believed would be the club’s future,” he added.

“My sincere thanks to all those who have helped in the success of the club (and there have been many) and hope you find it in your hearts to forgive us (the board) for the action we have been forced to take.”

The South Wales Argus reports that the club had 400 members.

Raglan Parc’s resident PGA professional, Chris Murphy, also published a statement on the website.

In it, he said: “It is with great sadness that I send you guys this message, due to the unfortunate circumstances that have befallen the club I have a very limited time to get my business affairs in order.”

Players due to have lessons with Mr Murphy, he said, would have to do so at a golf club in Gloucester from November 7.

“I apologise sincerely once again for this and would like to thank you all for all the support and the friendships over the past 14 years,” Mr Murphy wrote.

Just two days earlier Canwick Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire’s members voted to enter voluntary liquidation at the club’s EGM.

The club recently said it was struggling to pay the £25,000 per year rent to its landowner, Jesus College Oxford.

The club has informed the bank and land owner of its decision to enter liquidation and its future will now lie in the hands of the liquidators.

Furthermore, while nine golf clubs closed when Mack Golf ceased trading last month, at least two, Bowring Park Golf Course and Heaton Park have been saved.

However, Rushmoor Borough Council has confirmed that Southwood GC will not reopen and the site will be converted into a green space to allow the building of housing developments.