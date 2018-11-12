Scottish Golf to set up Young Person’s Golf Panel

Youngsters who are passionate about golf are being urged to apply to become a member of a pioneering new programme to help drive the future of the sport.

Applications are now open to join the Young Person’s Golf Panel (YPGP), a national platform created to represent a voice of young people across the country in sport.

Led by Scottish Golf, the governing body for amateur golf in Scotland, the Young Person’s Golf Panel is open to both golfers and non-golfers aged between 14 and 23, who will provide valuable insights and a better understanding of young people in sporting society today.

The panel is being backed by 2018 XACT Scottish Girls Amateur champion and 2018 R&A Girls U16 Open champion Hannah Darling, from Broomieknowe Golf Club, who believes the members will be instrumental in changing the future of golf.

She said: “The launch of a dedicated panel for young golfers is a brilliant idea. Having a trusted forum to be able to share your opinions with likeminded people who are equally as passionate is a great force for change.

“As a young golfer myself, I can see how the panel could open up many opportunities, so I encourage anyone with an interest in the sport to really consider entering. Not only would you build on your own personal skills, but you would be helping to create a better future for young players in Scotland.”

The panel will play a pivotal role in identifying the issues and barriers young people face when taking up the sport and aim to tackle them head on by collectively sharing fresh and innovative ideas.

They will also be key in helping to increase participation by advising how to encourage more people, and youngsters in particular, to consider playing the sport as well as having their say in the overall vision and strategic direction of Scottish Golf.

Andrew McKinlay, CEO of Scottish Golf, said: “As part of our commitment to growing the game, it’s vitally important we engage and listen to young people, and offer a platform that enables them to voice their opinions.”

Once appointed, panel members will receive a bespoke development programme, tailored to their particular skills and interests. They will be expected to meet as a group two to three times a year to discuss and share new ideas, as well as presenting their thoughts and findings to management and board level.

Andrew added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of an exciting time at Scottish Golf, the successful candidates will be responsible for motivating and inspiring others to get involved in one of Scotland’s most loved sports.

“They will have the chance to develop new life and leadership skills and be part of experiences that will increase their confidence – all of which will help to enhance their CV and career prospects.

“I urge young people with an interest in golf to really grasp this opportunity and help make a difference to the future of sport in Scotland.”

Applications for the Young Person’s Golf Panel are now open for young people who are willing to commit up to a maximum of two hours per week.