Bigbury Golf Club receives GolfMark award

Bigbury Golf Club in Devon has received the GolfMark award.

GolfMark is an official seal of approval for English golf clubs which successfully work to develop the game in four ways:

By attracting new members and encouraging existing members to play more

Using practical business planning to develop the club

Offering coaching and playing opportunities for all golfers

Ensuring safeguarding policies are in place.

General manager, Jason Pheasant, who led the club’s push to GolfMark, said: “Bigbury is a great club. It’s very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking. This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we are operating at high standards.”

David Hall, one of the club’s directors, and head PGA professional, Tracy Lovey, also played key roles in achieving GolfMark. Tracy has previously played on the LET; she became head professional in 2017 and is currently the only female to hold the senior ‘head pro’ role in the south west of England.

The award was presented to the club by Andrew Jack, England Golf’s club support officer in Devon. “I’m delighted that Bigbury has achieved GolfMark and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised. The club learnt a great deal throughout the process and the positive changes they implemented are already paying dividends with the recruitment of further members. I understand Bigbury has more members now than they did 12 months ago before starting to work on GolfMark.”

The GolfMark award was developed by England Golf and also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award – a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country.

Bigbury is only the fourth club in Devon to achieve the award.