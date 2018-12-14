Golf club ordered to pay £10k after employee suffers burns

Golf clubs have been warned that they should take seriously the health and safety of their staff after a Kent venue was ordered to pay more than £10,000 after an employee suffered burns.

Kingsgate Golf Club, the company that runs North Foreland Golf Club, has been prosecuted for ‘failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of it employees’, reports KentOnline.

Thanet District Council took action against Kingsgate Golf Club after receiving a RIDDOR (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations) report.

The council’s public protection team investigated an incident at North Foreland Golf Club in which, reports the paper, ‘a man was injured at work and suffered burns from an explosion.’

A decision was made to bring two sets of charges against Kingsgate Golf Club.

The first – under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 – was for failing to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of employees.

The second was under the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002, for not being able to provide details of substances hazardous to health, to which an employee was liable to be exposed.

At a trial at Margate Magistrates’ Court representatives from Kingsgate Golf Club pleaded guilty to both charges.

They were ordered to pay a total of £10,873.21. This includes a fine of £3,300, £7,373.21 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Lesley Ann Game, cabinet member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, commented: “All employers have a duty to protect the health, safety and welfare of their employees and need to take reasonable steps to do so.

“No one should have to be exposed to unnecessary danger at work. While prosecution is not something we undertake lightly, in a case as serious as this one, it was deemed necessary.

“This case highlights the importance of ensuring the health and safety of employees at all times and the very serious consequences of non-compliance.”

The council’s public protection team receives about 100 Riddor (reporting of injuries, diseases and dangerous occurrences regulations) reports each year, as well as investigating about 30 health and safety complaints annually.