Prince’s Golf Club launches junior foundation

Prince’s Golf Club in Kent has launched a junior foundation with the aim of bringing through the next generation of local golfing talent to elite and professional level.

The Prince’s Foundation provides scholars with club membership, coaching from the team of teaching professionals at Prince’s, clothing, equipment, tournament entry and mentoring to support their development.

Rob McGuirk, general manager at Prince’s, commented: “As a club that has fantastic heritage of producing European Tour, Challenge Tour and elite amateur players, we feel that it is important to give our juniors the best opportunity possible to learn and develop their skills for this great game.

“I believe that Prince’s is the ideal club to fulfil your ambitions as a talented young golfer with the facilities we are fortunate to have.

“We would also like thank Callaway, who have very generously provided clubs, bags, apparel and accessories for all the Foundation juniors.”

Prince’s Golf Club, home of the 1932 Open Championship won by Gene Sarazen, boasts 27 holes of championship links golf as well as an extensive set of practice facilities.

In addition to the large driving range – which has covered and uncovered bays – the club recently invested £50,000 to renovate the short-game practice greens, providing a world-class area to hone your game.

Prince’s currently has six boys and girls in the development programme, ranging from the age of five through to 15.