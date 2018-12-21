This woman has gone from golf beginner to club captain in five years

A golfer has become the lady captain of Wales Golf’s 2013 ‘golf club of the year’ – even though she only started playing golf for the first time in that year.

Jeannine Chellew started on the Wales Golf programme New2Golf in a Sunday morning group at Langland Bay Golf Club, was bitten by the golf bug and went from taking lessons at the club to taking up full membership. She is now the club’s lady captain.

The 47-year-old is financial director of a group of Swansea-based companies in property management and chartered surveying, which she runs with husband Kevin.

“I am honoured to be lady captain of Langland, in fact, truly humbled, and am looking forward to the year ahead,” she said.

“I am only a small piece of a big picture. I am lucky to have a team of talented, supportive ladies to work with on the committee.

“Together we aim to strengthen the ladies’ section, working as a team on and off the golf course with lots of fun along the way.”

Langland Bay’s PGA director of golf, Andrew Minty, who is a contributor to The Golf Business, explained: “Jeannine was a keen cyclist, but was also keen to find a new sporting interest.

“She took part in the New2Golf incentive on Sunday mornings, coached by Mark Evans. She found she absolutely loved the game.

“During one lesson, Jeannine gazed up at the 17th and asked Mark, ‘When will I be allowed to go up there?’

“Like with so many of its members, Langland Bay Golf Club worked its magic, and since joining the club five years ago, Jeannine has played golf, winning the Bunnies Cup in her first year and making many good friends.

“She decided that she wanted to start to give back to the club by joining the committee of the ladies’ section for the 2016-2017 year.

“After being on the committee for that year, Jeannine was appointed vice-captain to captain Chris Skubala for the 2017-2018 year, and Jeannine is now ready to take over as lady captain for the 2018-2019 year with Sue Joseph as her vice-captain.”

The rapid rise from beginner to lady captain was welcomed by Wales Golf development director Hannah McAllister, who added, “It is always great to see a success story from our participation programmes, such as New2Golf.

“This shows what can be done from being on the edges of the club as a beginner to being central as lady captain in five years.

“We wish Jeannine all the best for her year as captain, she will have a great year and continue to make a great contribution.”

The captain’s charity was an easy choice for Chellew, after daughter Camilla received lifesaving cancer treatment, primarily at Singleton Hospital.

As a consequence of Camilla’s treatment, Jeannine’s charity for 2018-2019 is Golau Cancer Foundation at Singleton Hospital.