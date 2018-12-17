Two Scottish golf clubs agree to merge

Two historic Scottish golf clubs have agreed to merge with each other in response to their respective dwindling memberships.

The amalgamation of Grange and Broughty Golf Clubs, which occupy neighbouring sites on Monifieth links, will take place on New Year’s Day and the new club will be based in the current Grange clubhouse.

Both clubs have histories stretching back more than a century. Grange Golf Club itself was established in 2005 following the merger of the historic Grange and Dundee Golf Club and Abertay Golf Club, while Broughty Golf Club was founded in 1878. The new venue will be called Grange & Broughty Golf Club.

Members of both clubs approved the plan to amalgamate in separate ballots following a large drop in members in the last 12 years. A plan for the future use or disposal of Broughty’s clubhouse is currently being developed.

Ian Cowan, captain of Grange, said: “I am delighted that the Grange and Broughty golf clubs are coming together.

“The amalgamation will afford the new club the opportunity to provide its members with improved facilities at an affordable cost.

“The increased membership will ensure that the club is on a sound financial footing and well placed to promote the sport of golf in our local community and further afield.”

Broughty captain Colin Mullis added: “The amalgamation of the clubs is an historic moment, and whilst many Broughty members may be saddened by moving from their golfing home, the formation of the new club represents a big step in the right direction for the future of golf at Monifieth.”

Monifieth links, where records show golf was first played in 1639, is currently home to four golf clubs, but membership of them has fallen by 34 per cent to just over 900 players in the last 12 years, reports The Courier.

The Grange club, the biggest of the four with more than 500 members, has seen a 25 per cent reduction, and the three others – Broughty, which has 160 members, Monifieth and Ladies Panmure– have also suffered falls.

The Grange clubhouse will be extended to create more caddy and locker space.

Existing staff of both clubs will transfer to the new club.

A new club crest and colours for the branding of all signage and merchandise will also be adopted and a new club website has been created.

In a separate development, as a trial aimed at attracting more golfers to Monifieth, Ashludie is being reconfigured into two nine-hole courses, although it will still be possible to play an 18-hole format.

This comes as Haddington Golf Club in Scotland’s members have voted overwhelmingly to change the course from an 18-hole venue also to two distinct loops of nine holes, following a successful trial.

“We must adapt to show that people can still enjoy golf despite having less free time than ever before,” says Scott Thomson, Haddington’s club professional and general manager.