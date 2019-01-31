Ben Ludwell named as new manager of The Buckinghamshire

The former assistant general manager at the Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey, Ben Ludwell, has been named as the new general manager of The Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

The appointment has been unveiled by Arora Hotels, which acquired the club in November 2018.

A spokesman said it was part of the hotel group’s drive to provide an enhanced member experience at the club.

Ben was based at Queenwood for over seven years.

After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in golf business management, Ben has held roles as assistant golf operations manager at The Breakers Ocean Golf Course in Florida, and golf and leisure resort manager at the Cape Cornwall Golf Leisure Resort.

Sanjay Arora, director at the Arora Group, commented: “I am delighted to announce Ben’s appointment as general manager. With his extensive knowledge and experience of golf management, as well as his service-driven approach, Ben is well-placed to lead the team in providing a great club and course experience for all our members.”

Ben commented: “I am excited to be joining the team at The Buckinghamshire Golf Club and am looking forward to getting to know the course and its members. I am keen to start working with the team to ensure that we provide an exceptional experience for all our members whilst continuing to improve all areas of the club. This is certain to be an exciting and rewarding journey for all involved.”

Situated about 18 miles from the centre of London, The Buckinghamshire Golf Club comprises an 18-hole championship golf course, Grade II listed clubhouse and mansion house (the Denham Court Mansion). Renowned course designer and former Ryder Cup captain, John Jacobs OBE, who turned the estate’s rolling parkland into a mature and challenging golf course, designed the course.