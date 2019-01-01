Cherry Burton Golf Club sold to Aureus Leisure

Cherry Burton Golf Club in Yorkshire has been sold to Aureus Leisure, the owner of a number of leisure sites including The Hawthorns Holiday Park in Bridlington and the Sandy Beaches Caravan Site in Kilnsea near Hull.

The golf course had been advertised as for sale since February 2014, due to the impending retirement of the owners, and was closed to the public earlier in 2018.

The course was initially established in September 1993 by brothers John and Paul Slingsby. It became a nine-hole, 3,420 yard, par 36 course, including a practice area, driving range and clubhouse with facilities.

Several leisure companies have invested in current or former golf facilities in recent months.