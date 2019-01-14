Donald Steel designed Scottish course closes down

Brunston Castle Golf Club in Scotland has reportedly closed with almost immediate effect due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to Scotland on Sunday, the closure was announced on social media on Saturday, January 12 – with the club shutting the following day.

This has come as a ‘shock locally’ reports the paper.

It’s not clear which social media account detailed the announcement as the club’s website has not been updated to detail the news – plus it links to a Twitter account that doesn’t exist and a Facebook page that hasn’t been updated since 2016. A separate Brunston Castle Golf Club Twitter account hasn’t been updated since 2012. The Golf Business tried to contact the club but its phone was not being answered.

Scotland on Sunday says a Tweet states that the decision was taken ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

Donald Steel designed the course at Brunston Castle. It opened in 1992 and, before long, hosted both county and national events. The latter included the 2004 Scottish Youths Championship won by Wallace Booth.

“It is such a shame,” he said. “I have very fond memories of that place as I also played a Perth & Kinross team match there a few years later when the late Barrie Douglas caddied for me.”

Alan Reid, who was the club professional at Brunston Castle for a spell but is now at West Lothian, described the news as “sad”.

Brunston Castle is the second Ayrshire club after Beith to close in recent years, while others to suffer the same fate elsewhere in Scotland include Lothianburn, Mouse Valley and Torphin Hill.

At the end of last year at least six UK golf clubs closed down in the space of six weeks, including Potters Bar Golf Club in Hertfordshire, Carrick Knowe Golf Club in Edinburgh, Fishwick Hall Golf Club in Lancashire, Raglan Parc Golf Club in Wales, Canwick Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire and Southwood Golf Course in Farnborough.