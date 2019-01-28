Harry Redknapp opens golf club’s new entry gates

The former football manager, Harry Redknapp, has officially opened the new entry gates at one of Dorset’s top golf clubs.

The latest winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here was at Ferndown Golf Club.

The club’s new entrance was funded anonymously by two club members and is part of a five-year improvement programme costing more than £500,000.

Harry, who became a member of the club last year, described the new entrance as “terrific”.

He added: “Nice people, good atmosphere, iconic golf course and now an impressive new entrance. What more could you ask?”

Future projects at Ferndown Golf Club, which has over 800 members, include a new car park, covered driving range and ongoing improvements to the course and clubhouse.

Matt Fleming, club captain, said: “The new entrance is a clear statement of our future ambitions for Ferndown.

“We already consider ourselves to be one of the top golf clubs in Dorset but, through a programme of planned improvements, our intent is to become one of the leading clubs in the country.

“It’s a tough time for golf clubs and, ultimately, only the best will survive. We’re determined that Ferndown will be one of those clubs.”

Founded in 1913, Ferndown Golf Club is a 27-hole heathland golf course. It has a long and proud association with the Alliss family, including the ‘voice of golf’ Peter Allliss who has described Ferndown as his favourite course.

Current British Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall joined the club as a nine-year-old when she was a 36-handicap.

By the age of ten she got down to a 10 handicap and then set the course record of a five-under, 67 when she was 11. The record still stands today.