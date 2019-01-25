Here are the finalists for England Golf’s 2019 awards

Here is the shortlist of the finalists for the England Golf Awards 2019, sponsored by adidas Golf.

“They’re the heroes of the game in England and they’ll be celebrated at the awards dinner at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday, 21 March, when the winners will be revealed,” said England Golf press officer Lyndsey Hewison.

Nick Pink, England Golf chief executive, added: “A very big thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate and to the judges, who had an incredibly difficult job to produce this shortlist of amazing volunteers, players, clubs and counties.

“They all contribute so much to the sport that we all love and we look forward to telling their stories over the coming weeks, as we build up to our gala dinner.

“Their contribution to golf in England is immeasurable and they really do make the game great.”

Tickets for the black tie awards dinner, hosted by Dan Walker, are just £90 each and include drinks on arrival and a three-course dinner with half a bottle of wine per person.

The finalists:

Most Welcoming Club of the Year, sponsored by HowDidiDo

Branston Golf & Country Club, Staffordshire

Burghill Valley Golf Club, Herefordshire

Exeter Golf and Country Club, Devon

Horton Park Golf Club, Surrey

Coach of the Year, sponsored by The PGA

Philip Akers – PGA National Golf Academy, The Belfry, Warwickshire

Stuart Disney – The Mendip Golf Club, Somerset

Mark Johnson – Styal Golf Club, Cheshire

Aaron Lansberry – Hatchford Brook Golf Centre, Warwickshire

Innovation Award of the Year, sponsored by Players 1st

AL Golf Junior Academies, Hatchford Brook Golf Centre, Warwickshire

Mytime Active at Bromley and Orpington Golf Centres, Kent

Golf Access

Slinfold Golf and Country Club, Sussex

Young Ambassador of the Year, in association with the Golf Foundation

Ella Baker – GL Golf at Warley Woods Golf Club, Worcestershire

Louise McLoughlin – Bromborough Golf Club, Cheshire

Jessica Pilgrim – Stoke Park Golf Club, Buckinghamshire

Georgina Wrixon – Ashley Wood Golf Club, Dorset

Performance of the Year

England men’s team

Conor Gough of Stoke Park Golf Club, Buckinghamshire

Mitch Waite of Filton Golf Club, Gloucestershire

Caitlin Whitehead of Carus Green Golf Club, Cumbria

Championship Venue of the Year

Frilford Heath Golf Club, Oxfordshire

Kedleston Park Golf Club, Derbyshire

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Nottinghamshire

Stanton on the Wolds Golf Club, Nottinghamshire

County of the Year

Lancashire

Wiltshire

Volunteer of the Year

Mark Feeney – West Derby Golf Club, Lancashire

Susanne Lesley and Owen Lewis – Royal Ascot Golf Club, Berkshire

Judith Sandford – Cheadle Golf Club, Cheshire

Marcella Tuttle – The Links Golf Club, Newmarket.

For this category, Mark Feeney has revitalised a junior section. Susanne Lesley and Owen Davis have smoothed the way for over 200 new members. Judith Sandford has given a new lease of life to her club’s ladies’ section. And Marcella Tuttle is combatting dwindling women’s membership.

Nick Pink said: “These volunteers are quite exceptional. They put in countless hours to help other people have a great golfing experience and our game is the richer for them, and the many thousands of other volunteers across England who do the same.”

Mark Feeney has transformed the junior section at West Derby Golf Club in Liverpool in just a couple of years.

Despite having a full-time job and a young family of his own, he’s put his heart and soul into the section and been rewarded with a rapidly growing membership of very happy young golfers.

He’s won the praise of the parents for the way he encourages children of all abilities, even setting up a short course for beginners. He runs weekly competitions, holds a Ryder Cup event and put on a presentation evening which attracted 120 people.

The section has grown from just two or three juniors to over 40 members – and some parents have joined the club as well.

One of his nominators summed up: “Mark’s philosophy on golf for junior players is brilliant: let them play and have fun and they will love the game and only get better…Thanks Mark for making my boys love golf – and I think that comes from everyone associated with this club.”

Susanne Lesley and Owen Lewis have smoothed the way for over 200 new members at Royal Ascot Golf Club.

They created and run the club’s buddy scheme, settling in new members with the support of others who know the ropes.

Susanne and Owen contact each new member personally and introduce them to the ways of the club, help them to meet other members and join in social roll-up groups. They’ll also play with new golfers and mark their cards for handicap.

The buddy scheme has its own website page, has raised the club’s profile locally and helped it recruit and retain members. It has been so successful since it started in 2015 that new members have recommended it to their friends, who have also joined the club.

Susanne and Owen also host a range of events for new members, such as rules and etiquette evenings and new golfers’ competitions.

Their nomination comments: “Susanne and Owen have committed a huge amount of their time to buddying new members and supporting them through their initial weeks of membership.”

Judith Sandford used Get into Golf to give a new lease of life to the ladies’ section at Cheadle Golf Club in Cheshire.

Back in 2012/13, when Judith was ladies’ vice-captain, she realised that membership was declining and feared that section would fizzle out in five years.

But in the last six years, she’s helped introduce 60-70 women to golf, and over half have joined the club, making the section a vigorous, growing group.

She got together with the club’s professional to launch Get into Golf beginner lessons and create a pathway into membership for the new golfers, working with a new group of beginners every six months.

Jacquie Popplewell, the 2019/20 Lady Captain was a member of Judith’s first beginner group. She said: “Without Judith’s passion to get ladies playing golf, her enthusiasm, patience, encouragement and commitment to help me play golf, I would not have had the smooth transition from total beginner to competitive golf and would certainly not be next year’s Lady Captain.”

Marcella Tuttle is described as a “tornado of a driving force” and she’s used that energy to attract 60 women to try golf at her club – and to persuade 40 members to support them as buddies.

Her three-level academy programme is her answer to dwindling women’s membership at The Links, Newmarket. And, of the 60 who attended the tasters, 50 signed up for the second stage and it’s hoped all of them will move on to stage three and membership.

Marcella’s commitment, enthusiasm and can-do attitude was summed up in her nomination: “She organised the club professionals; wrote, printed and distributed hundreds of posters and flyers; redesigned the club’s website to include a “New to Golf” drop-down page; galvanised 40 existing lady members to be mentors to welcome and befriend the new ladies; purchased 50 golf ball tubes to give to the new ladies; encouraged existing members to part with 500 golf balls to fill said tubes; and laid on glasses of bubbly and buffets after the practice sessions.”

The outright winner of the Lifetime Service Award will also be recognised at the dinner.